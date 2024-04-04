Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of ‘Tested, Approved & Trusted’

Connect with us

In not one, but two remixes, Grammy-winning superstar, Burna Boy returns this year in a surprising move, releasing two remixes of his hit song “Tested Approved & Trusted.”

For the first remix, he teams up with the Trinbagonian dancehall artist Prince Swarmy for a verse, while the second remix features the South African DJ duo, Major League.

“Tested, Approved & Trusted” is a track from Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated 7th album, “I Told Them,” released in August 2023.

Watch the visualiser for the remix with Prince Swanny:

