Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of ‘Tested, Approved & Trusted’
In not one, but two remixes, Grammy-winning superstar, Burna Boy returns this year in a surprising move, releasing two remixes of his hit song “Tested Approved & Trusted.”
For the first remix, he teams up with the Trinbagonian dancehall artist Prince Swarmy for a verse, while the second remix features the South African DJ duo, Major League.
“Tested, Approved & Trusted” is a track from Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated 7th album, “I Told Them,” released in August 2023.
Tested, Approved and Trusted. Audio files at midnight pic.twitter.com/WW1FIEDzsx
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 3, 2024
Watch the visualiser for the remix with Prince Swanny: