Adewale Ayuba Talks Fuji Music & Maintaining Relevance with Teju Babyface

Adewale Ayuba is one of the few people Teju Babyface will interview for the second time. “Usually when we talk to people one time, you squeeze it dry,” Teju explains. “But there are some people who are so rich in life and experience that you not to keep talking to them over and over again.”

Adewale Ayuba’s musical journey began at the tender age of 7. Though his professional career took off in the 80s, he’s consistently delivered hit songs and albums ever since.

In this interview with Teju, Adewale talks about his youthful appearance and the healthy habits behind it. He also discusses his family life, reasons for embracing Christianity and why he chose to stay in the USA initially. Additionally, the conversation explored his decision to pursue fuji music and his immense respect for the legendary Fuji Maestro, ‘K1 The Ultimate’ (Ayinde Marshall) and other artists in the genre.

Watch below: