Beauty
CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH
Afrobeats superstar, Davido and his gorgeous wife, Chioma, were recently spotted serving classy casuals for a LIT night out in Lagos, Nigeria, thanks to prolific Street Photographer, The Lagos Paparazzi who froze the moment in impeccable style.
Davido bared a glimpse of his chest in a print shirt paired with a face card and iced jewellery while Chioma rocked a monochrome striped tank top with a fabulous facebeat and lush ombre hair. See below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
Couple: @thechefchi × @davido
Photos: @thelagospaparazzi