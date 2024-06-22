CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Afrobeats superstar, Davido and his gorgeous wife, Chioma, were recently spotted serving classy casuals for a LIT night out in Lagos, Nigeria, thanks to prolific Street Photographer, The Lagos Paparazzi who froze the moment in impeccable style.

Davido bared a glimpse of his chest in a print shirt paired with a face card and iced jewellery while Chioma rocked a monochrome striped tank top with a fabulous facebeat and lush ombre hair. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION | INFLUENCE | LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

CREDITS

Couple: @thechefchi × @davido

Photos: @thelagospaparazzi

