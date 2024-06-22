Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

From Ayra Starr to Burna Boy... These Nigerian Artists Featured Their Mama's Voice in Their Songs

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

BN TV Music

Watch Simi & Falz's Hilarious "Borrow Me Your Baby" Video

BN TV Music News Style

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper's BAZAAR | WATCH

BN TV Music

Skiibii Teams Up with Don Jazzy on Groovy New Single "Open Bareta"

BN TV Music

Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour's Video of "Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)"

BN TV Music

Tems is Chinasa Anukam's Latest Guest on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Music

Victony drops Debut Album "Stubborn" | Listen Here

Music

New Music: Soundz feat. Bad Boy Timz - Dis Kain Luv

Features Music

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Music

From Ayra Starr to Burna Boy… These Nigerian Artists Featured Their Mama’s Voice in Their Songs

Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

A random social media post pops up: someone’s enjoying a meal, shopping, or simply having fun. In the background, you can hear Ayra Starr‘s mum, saying, “Enjoy what you worked for, don’t save save save, go out, have fun with your friends.” This voice clip comes from “The Kids Are Alright,” the 14th track on Ayra Starr’s new album “The Year I Turned 21,” and it features Ayra Starr’s mum’s voice note, encouraging her daughter to enjoy herself and live life to the fullest.

It has created a buzz on social media with fans embracing this empowering message. Videos of people sharing their happy moments are popping up everywhere with the voice note playing in the background with captions like, “Taking Ayra Starr’s mother’s advice.”

This isn’t just a catchy hook, it’s a powerful reminder to celebrate achievements and embrace life’s joys.

This is not the first time Nigerian artists have incorporated the voices of their loved ones into their music.

In Tems‘ debut EP, “For Broken Ears,” released in 2020, the entire 4th track “Témìládè Interlude” is her mother’s voice note. In the voice note, she explains the origin of the name Temilade, which is shortened to Tems.

“And the message from Burna, I believe, would be that every Black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else,” this quote is the words of Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother. You would hear them in the outro of “Spiritual” the last track of his fourth studio album “African Giant.”

This impactful quote was first said in the acceptance speech for his Best International Act BET Award, read by his mother when she received the award on his behalf, and it reminds listeners of their African heritage.

For Oxlade‘s “Tables Turn,” it isn’t his mother’s voice you hear, but his grandmother’s. In his 2020 debut EP “Oxygene,” Oxlade features Moelogo on the last track, and just like the title, the song explores the concept of perseverance – as long as you keep to what you do and being good at heart, while not slacking or losing guard, the tables will turn in your favour.

To finish the song and truly drive this message home, the song concludes with a powerful prayer in Yoruba from Oxlade’s grandmother, blessing his path and future success.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php