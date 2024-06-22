From Ayra Starr to Burna Boy... These Nigerian Artists Featured Their Mama's Voice in Their Songs

A random social media post pops up: someone’s enjoying a meal, shopping, or simply having fun. In the background, you can hear Ayra Starr‘s mum, saying, “Enjoy what you worked for, don’t save save save, go out, have fun with your friends.” This voice clip comes from “The Kids Are Alright,” the 14th track on Ayra Starr’s new album “The Year I Turned 21,” and it features Ayra Starr’s mum’s voice note, encouraging her daughter to enjoy herself and live life to the fullest.

It has created a buzz on social media with fans embracing this empowering message. Videos of people sharing their happy moments are popping up everywhere with the voice note playing in the background with captions like, “Taking Ayra Starr’s mother’s advice.”

This isn’t just a catchy hook, it’s a powerful reminder to celebrate achievements and embrace life’s joys.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is not the first time Nigerian artists have incorporated the voices of their loved ones into their music.

In Tems‘ debut EP, “For Broken Ears,” released in 2020, the entire 4th track “Témìládè Interlude” is her mother’s voice note. In the voice note, she explains the origin of the name Temilade, which is shortened to Tems.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“And the message from Burna, I believe, would be that every Black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else,” this quote is the words of Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother. You would hear them in the outro of “Spiritual” the last track of his fourth studio album “African Giant.”

This impactful quote was first said in the acceptance speech for his Best International Act BET Award, read by his mother when she received the award on his behalf, and it reminds listeners of their African heritage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For Oxlade‘s “Tables Turn,” it isn’t his mother’s voice you hear, but his grandmother’s. In his 2020 debut EP “Oxygene,” Oxlade features Moelogo on the last track, and just like the title, the song explores the concept of perseverance – as long as you keep to what you do and being good at heart, while not slacking or losing guard, the tables will turn in your favour.

To finish the song and truly drive this message home, the song concludes with a powerful prayer in Yoruba from Oxlade’s grandmother, blessing his path and future success.