Oxlade Unveils New EP ‘Oxygene’ | STREAM on BN

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising singer, Oxlade, comes through with his debut album titled, Oxygene.

The 6-track album, features Alpha Ojini, Syn X and more.

Announcing the album on Instagram, he wrote:

Words really cannot describe how I feel right now, putting this project out means the whole world to me, my entire essence, existence and life right now centers around this project. I really want you guys to enjoy this project. Big shout out to every one part of this project.

Stream the album below.

BellaNaija.com

1 Comment

  1. Sellbeta

    March 27, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Very Nice

    Reply

