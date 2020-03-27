Oxlade Unveils New EP ‘Oxygene’ | STREAM on BN

Fast-rising singer, Oxlade, comes through with his debut album titled, Oxygene.

The 6-track album, features Alpha Ojini, Syn X and more.

Announcing the album on Instagram, he wrote:

Words really cannot describe how I feel right now, putting this project out means the whole world to me, my entire essence, existence and life right now centers around this project. I really want you guys to enjoy this project. Big shout out to every one part of this project.

