Singer-songwriter Skiibii has dropped his latest single, “Open Bareta,” featuring record label boss and producer Don Jazzy. The track is a fun and groovy number, marking Skiibii’s third single of the year.

Produced by Blaq Jerzee, the song comes with a hippy video directed by Kemz, showing Skiibii and Don Jazzy vibing to the upbeat tune.

Enjoy!