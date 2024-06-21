Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour’s Video of “Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)”

Flavour has released the music video for “Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu),” starring Nollywood actress Regina Daniels. In the video, Flavour serenades the leading lady, Regina, with the song.

“Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)” is the fourth track of his eighth studio album “African Royalty” released last year.

Flavour is also gearing up for his “African Royalty Experience” tour. Kicking off on June 21st in Colmar, France, the tour sweeps across Portugal, Canada, Spain, and the United Kingdom before concluding in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 2nd.

Watch the video below:

Stream the song below: