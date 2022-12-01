The Fashion Souk hosted by Eventful is back this Weekend! | Here’s what to expect

The Fashion Souk by Eventful is back this weekend and will be hosting you to a fashion, beauty, shopping, and gifting experience in anticipation of the festive season, and holidays!

The lineup for this December’s Fashion Souk is everything creative and exciting in fashion and beauty, discounts, and captivating runway shows. An exceptional community network, a terrific food court, music, and good vibes only and the best part is, entry is Free!

The Fashion Souk brought to you by Eventful is a beautiful place to be.

Powered by @eventfulnigeria, @thefashionsouk_ng

Sponsored by Polaris Bank, BOI, LIRS, Qshop, LSETF, and Qshop

Date: December 3rd – 4th, 2022

Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 11am – 8pm daily

