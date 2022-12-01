Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Fashion Souk hosted by Eventful is back this Weekend! | Here's what to expect

Events Promotions

Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations wrap up the GLOW Global Cohort in Grand Style

Events News

16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

Events Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria Women Network holds Annual Conference in Lagos with Focus on 'Building Capacity for Success'

Events News Promotions

Inside the First Bournvita Biscuit Launch by Cadbury Nigeria

Events Living Promotions

Exclusive moments from the New Linac Radiotherapy Machine presentation by Stepcho and Bebig Medicals

Events Music News Promotions

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments from the Launch of Cubana FMCG

Events Scoop

A Look Inside Mariam Timmer's Intimate Dinner with Niyola, Jessica Nabongo & Michelle Saahene at Chef Tolu Eros' Ilé in Hollywood

Events News Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner Sensitized People on the Importance of Hygiene on World Toilet Day

Events

The Fashion Souk hosted by Eventful is back this Weekend! | Here’s what to expect

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The Fashion Souk by Eventful is back this weekend and will be hosting you to a fashion, beauty, shopping, and gifting experience in anticipation of the festive season, and holidays!

The lineup for this December’s Fashion Souk is everything creative and exciting in fashion and beauty, discounts, and captivating runway shows. An exceptional community network, a terrific food court, music, and good vibes only and the best part is, entry is Free!

The Fashion Souk brought to you by Eventful is a beautiful place to be.

Powered by @eventfulnigeria, @thefashionsouk_ng
Sponsored by Polaris Bank, BOI, LIRS, Qshop, LSETF, and Qshop

Date: December 3rd – 4th, 2022
Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Time: 11am – 8pm daily

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Why You Should Be a Part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
css.php