16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day. This year’s theme is UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.

Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) would join the international community in this global campaign over the next 16 Days. Events and activities lined up include the 2nd WARIF Dialogue on Thursday, December 1st, and the 4th No Tolerance March on Saturday, December 3rd.

The WARIF Dialogue is an annual engagement that brings together thought leaders and leading advocates with interests in the impact of gender and women’s rights and empowerment space to discuss and highlight emerging issues of women’s rights and the adverse impact of inequality as seen in our society today.

The aim of the dialogue is to advance the gender equality agenda and the rights of women and girls through our discussions and provide a foundation for a future where all women can live in a society free of violence, discrimination, and bias.

The 2nd WARIF Dialogue is themed – Women’s Rights = Human Rights: Are We There Yet? This question is apt and topical as we are becoming aware of reported indicators such as gender gap indices remaining stagnant in many countries across the world and the cold reality that it will take another 136 years to close the gender gap.

The lineup of speakers at the 2nd WARIF Dialogue includes:

Matthias Schmale , UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator

, UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator Lansana Wonneh , Deputy Representative Nigeria Country Office, UN Women.

, Deputy Representative Nigeria Country Office, UN Women. Adesuwa Onyenokwe Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Today’s Woman

Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Today’s Woman Dr. Ibukun Awosika, Founder and CEO, The Chair Centre Group.

Founder and CEO, The Chair Centre Group. Katie Koestner, Executive Director, Take Back the Night.

Executive Director, Take Back the Night. Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Deputy Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM). Ulla Mueller, Resident Representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Register to join this insightful conversation here.

The WARIF No Tolerance March aims to raise awareness of the prevalence of rape, and sexual and gender-based violence in our communities and advocate for a society free of this menace. According to UN reports, about 10,000 women and girls are affected by all forms of gender-based violence daily in Nigeria. This calls for urgent action and the NTM sensitize the entire population to kick against this menace that affects us as a society.

Every year since its inception in 2019, thousands of people in Nigeria and around the world including celebrities, influencers, men, women, the young, and the old have come out to support WARIF’s No Tolerance March.

Speaking on the reason for the march, the founder of WARIF – Dr. Kemi DaSilva Ibru has stated that

“At WARIF, we believe that no single individual, organization, foundation, or government can stop the epidemic of sexual violence; but by responding to the responsibility of tackling the problem as a collective, we each bring together our unique piece of the solution. We believe that participation in these collaborative efforts is critical in making our voices heard and bringing an end to sexual violence in our society.”

This year, WARIF has partnered with organizations such as the United Nations in Nigeria, and the US Consulate, amongst others to ensure that more people can join voices to say, ‘No Tolerance to Rape and Sexual Violence’. The march would hold in the following cities – Lagos, Abuja, London, Frankfurt, New York, and Cape Town.

Registrations have begun and all are invited to join the WARIF No Tolerance March by using this link.

Proceeds from the march will benefit survivors of rape and sexual violence who visit the WARIF Rape Crises Centre. The centre provides immediate medical care, psychosocial counselling, legal aid, access to shelters and vocational skills training to these survivors free of charge.

About WARIF

Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organization, established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of rape, sexual violence, and trafficking of young girls and women in communities across Nigeria. This the foundation achieves through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives that are impactful, measurable, and sustainable, targeting both the intervention/treatment of these affected women, as well as providing preventive measures to reduce the high incidence. The foundation seeks to redress the adverse effects seen because of Gender-Based Violence.

For more information, please visit the website or contact Boluwatito Awe, WARIF’s Communications Lead, at [email protected] or +234 809 210 0009.

You can also learn more via WARIF’s social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook.