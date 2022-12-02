Connect with us

Events Promotions

Here is what you need to know about the Fashion Souk by Eventful coming to you this Weekend

Events Nollywood Promotions

The Naija Job: Femi Ogunsanwo & Tunde Leye reunite towards an upcoming Movie Project

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Promotions

Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations wrap up the GLOW Global Cohort in Grand Style

Events Promotions

The Fashion Souk hosted by Eventful is back this Weekend! | Here's what to expect

Events News

16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

Events Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria Women Network holds Annual Conference in Lagos with Focus on 'Building Capacity for Success'

Events News Promotions

Inside the First Bournvita Biscuit Launch by Cadbury Nigeria

Events Living Promotions

Exclusive moments from the New Linac Radiotherapy Machine presentation by Stepcho and Bebig Medicals

Events Music News Promotions

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

Events

Here is what you need to know about the Fashion Souk by Eventful coming to you this Weekend

Published

10 hours ago

 on

The Fashion Souk coming to you this weekend is one of the best places to discover, shop, and get limited edition, iconic fashion items, and beauty products for this upcoming festive season.

You will get to experience amazing runway shows and product launches after runway shows, and enjoy the pleasure of shopping. Entry is Free and it comes with lots of discounts for you to take advantage of, alongside plenty of food and drinks from the exciting food court!

Dates: December 3rd and 4th.
Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Time: 11am to 8pm

Make it a date with family, and loved ones and see you at The Souk!

Powered by @eventfulnigeria, @thefashionsouk_ng
Sponsored by Polaris Bank, BOI, LIRS, Qshop, LSETF, and Qshop

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues
css.php