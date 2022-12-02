Here is what you need to know about the Fashion Souk by Eventful coming to you this Weekend

The Fashion Souk coming to you this weekend is one of the best places to discover, shop, and get limited edition, iconic fashion items, and beauty products for this upcoming festive season.

You will get to experience amazing runway shows and product launches after runway shows, and enjoy the pleasure of shopping. Entry is Free and it comes with lots of discounts for you to take advantage of, alongside plenty of food and drinks from the exciting food court!

Dates: December 3rd and 4th.

Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 11am to 8pm

Make it a date with family, and loved ones and see you at The Souk!

Powered by @eventfulnigeria, @thefashionsouk_ng

Sponsored by Polaris Bank, BOI, LIRS, Qshop, LSETF, and Qshop

Sponsored Content