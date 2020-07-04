Connect with us

Style

BN Collection To Closet | Venita Akpofure In Wanger Ayu

Style

This New Desire1709 Collection is Filled with Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman

Style

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

Style

Know About EveryStylishGirl; The Platform Advocating for Black & Brown Women in Fashion

Style

Check out the Summer 2020 Trends Style Stars are Wearing on #BellaStylista: Issue 106!

News Style

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

Style

The "Deluxe" Collection By tWIF is For Every Classic Man

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

Style

WATCH: Lagos Fashion Week Highlights Founders Building Platforms From Beyond The Continent

News Style

The BN Style Recap: 28 Must Read Style & Beauty Stories This Week

Style

BN Collection To Closet | Venita Akpofure In Wanger Ayu

BellaNaija Style

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

Wanger Ayu is one womenswear brand which prides itself on its delicately designed pieces that celebrate femininity and this piece from its Constellations SS20 collection.The ex BBNaija star  styled the iridescent  organza maxi button-down shirt with oversized collar and ruffled sleeves with the matching iridescent  organza pants with gold heels and she was literally glowing a!

The look most definitely makes a statement in and of itself and Venita let it speak for itself.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Advertisement
css.php