Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu front a digital campaign for Shushi Shades.

Lensed by Temitope Sure-Olufe , they both pose in a rural location in Abuja and are styled in agbadas, inspired by a Milc Magazine shoot. For beauty, makeup artist Ronald gave them a neutral daytime look. On her Instagram Ogwa shared:

Original photo by @milcmagazine .

Getting to this location reminded me so much about the very simple life. We worry so much about attaining and it’s great. But I saw a simple happy life that can also be appreciated. Happiness is the ultimate goal! .

I’m inspired to PUSH MYSELF. GO FURTHER. EVOLVE. COLLABORATE. DIG DEEPER and DO MORE .

Credits

Muses @davidadikwu @ogwa.iweze

Image @onlyonepere

Assisted by @omatolajesse

Glasses @shushishades

Agbada @tribals_signature

Make up @ronaldthe7th .

