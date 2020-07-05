Style
Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign
Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu front a digital campaign for Shushi Shades.
Lensed by Temitope Sure-Olufe , they both pose in a rural location in Abuja and are styled in agbadas, inspired by a Milc Magazine shoot. For beauty, makeup artist Ronald gave them a neutral daytime look. On her Instagram Ogwa shared:
Original photo by @milcmagazine .
Getting to this location reminded me so much about the very simple life. We worry so much about attaining and it’s great. But I saw a simple happy life that can also be appreciated. Happiness is the ultimate goal! .
I’m inspired to PUSH MYSELF. GO FURTHER. EVOLVE. COLLABORATE. DIG DEEPER and DO MORE .
Credits
Muses @davidadikwu @ogwa.iweze
Image @onlyonepere
Assisted by @omatolajesse
Glasses @shushishades
Agbada @tribals_signature
Make up @ronaldthe7th .