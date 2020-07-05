Connect with us

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

BN Collection To Closet | Venita Akpofure In Wanger Ayu

This New Desire1709 Collection is Filled with Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

Know About EveryStylishGirl; The Platform Advocating for Black & Brown Women in Fashion

Check out the Summer 2020 Trends Style Stars are Wearing on #BellaStylista: Issue 106!

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

The "Deluxe" Collection By tWIF is For Every Classic Man

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

WATCH: Lagos Fashion Week Highlights Founders Building Platforms From Beyond The Continent

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu front a digital campaign for Shushi Shades.

Lensed by Temitope Sure-Olufe , they both pose in a rural location in Abuja and are styled in agbadas, inspired by a Milc Magazine shoot. For beauty, makeup artist  Ronald gave them a neutral daytime look. On her Instagram Ogwa shared:

Original photo by @milcmagazine .
Getting to this location reminded me so much about the very simple life. We worry so much about attaining and it’s great. But I saw a simple happy life that can also be appreciated. Happiness is the ultimate goal! .
I’m inspired to PUSH MYSELF. GO FURTHER. EVOLVE. COLLABORATE. DIG DEEPER and DO MORE .

Credits

Muses @davidadikwu @ogwa.iweze
Image @onlyonepere
Assisted by @omatolajesse
Glasses @shushishades
Agbada @tribals_signature
Make up @ronaldthe7th .

