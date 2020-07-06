EMYAfrica2020: Nana Akua Addo Owned the Red Carpet in this All Black Look

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at last night’s Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards 2020 which held in Accra.

Known for her head-turning red carpet looks, Nana did not disappoint at the EMYs showing up in a black princess style dress which featured a crystal-embellished bodice and a plunging neckline. The gown was designed by Ghana’s YARTEL.

Completing her ensemble for the day, she crowned the look with an actual crown and glamourous smokey-eye makeup done by @narkieez. Her hair was styled in low space buns to accommodate a matching veil, channelling risque black widow fashion.

Credits

Dress @yartelgh

Hair @kushbytaylar

Makeup @narkieez

Photography @ANSAHKENPHOTOGRAPHY

