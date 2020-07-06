EMYAfrica2020: Nana Akua Addo Owned the Red Carpet in this All Black Look

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at last night’s Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards 2020 which held in Accra.

Known for her head-turning red carpet looks, Nana did not disappoint at the EMYs showing up in a black princess style dress which featured a crystal-embellished bodice and a plunging neckline. The gown was designed by Ghana’s YARTEL.

Completing her ensemble for the day, she crowned the look with an actual crown and glamourous smokey-eye makeup done by @narkieez. Her hair was styled in low space buns to accommodate a matching veil, channelling risque black widow fashion.

Credits
Dress @yartelgh
Hair @kushbytaylar
Makeup @narkieez
Photography @ANSAHKENPHOTOGRAPHY

