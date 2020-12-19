Style
If You’re A Fashion Fan, You’ll Love These Looks from #TSMWSeriesEpisode11
Episode 11 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :
Check out all the looks below:
Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Tope Tedela
Serah Teshna in Toka Toka Lagos and Osas Ighodaro in Ehi NG
Toni Tones in Belois Couture and Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin
Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin
Serah Teshna in Toka Toka Lagos
Ini Dima Okojie in TNL Designs
Toni Tones in Adey Soile, Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs , Ini Dima-Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba
Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs
Osas Ighodaro in custom Adey Soile
Credits
TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv
Episode 8 Designers:
@adeysoile @shop_fss @cinnamonlagos @bigbenkilani @zephansandco @shopkisara @lolaadeoti @rococothebrand
@tnldesigns @bloombyfbd @julyetpeters @lolabaej
Sponsors
Powered by @firstbanknigeria
Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic
Crew
Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye
Story editor @tq.bella
Director: @bunmiajakaiye
Director of Photography: @femiawojide
Producer: @lalaakindoju
Producer: @akintundemarinho
Editor: @holmespro
Sound/Scoring: @kulanen
AD: @ajikeadesokan
PM: @maryannngozi_
Costume designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi
Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor
Art director: @designbydaisyo
Cast
@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja
Production
@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph
Makeup: @houseoftara_intl
@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara
Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair
Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123
What do you think? Did you watch episode 11? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!