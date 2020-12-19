If You’re A Fashion Fan, You’ll Love These Looks from #TSMWSeriesEpisode11

Episode 11 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Check out all the looks below:

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Tope Tedela

Serah Teshna in Toka Toka Lagos and Osas Ighodaro in Ehi NG

Toni Tones in Belois Couture and Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

Toni Tones in Belois Couture

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

Serah Teshna in Toka Toka Lagos

Eby Eno in Torlowei

Ini Dima Okojie in TNL Designs

Toni Tones in Adey Soile, Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs , Ini Dima-Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs

Osas Ighodaro in custom Adey Soile

Eby Eno in Lola Baej

What do you think? Did you watch episode 11? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!