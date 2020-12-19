If You’re A Fashion Fan, You’ll Love These Looks from #TSMWSeriesEpisode11

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Episode 11 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Check out all the looks below:

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Tope Tedela

Serah Teshna in Toka Toka Lagos and Osas Ighodaro in Ehi NG 

Toni Tones in Belois Couture and Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

Toni Tones in Belois Couture

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

Serah Teshna in Toka Toka Lagos

Eby Eno in Torlowei 

Ini Dima Okojie in TNL Designs

Toni Tones in Adey Soile, Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs , Ini Dima-Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Toni Tones in Adey Soile, Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs , Ini Dima-Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Eby Eno in Zephans & Co , Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs

Osas Ighodaro in custom Adey Soile

 

Eby Eno in Lola Baej

Credits

TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv

Episode 8 Designers:

@adeysoile @shop_fss @cinnamonlagos @bigbenkilani @zephansandco @shopkisara @lolaadeoti  @rococothebrand

@tnldesigns @bloombyfbd @julyetpeters @lolabaej 

Sponsors

Powered by @firstbanknigeria

Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic

Crew

Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye

Story editor @tq.bella

Director: @bunmiajakaiye

Director of Photography: @femiawojide

Producer: @lalaakindoju

Producer: @akintundemarinho

Editor: @holmespro

Sound/Scoring: @kulanen

AD: @ajikeadesokan

PM: @maryannngozi_

Costume designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi

Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor

Art director: @designbydaisyo

Cast

@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja

Production

@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara

Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair

Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123

What do you think? Did you watch episode 11? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

