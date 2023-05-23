Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi, Iyanya Et Al: AMVCA’s Debonairs At The 9th Awards Gala

Who doesn’t like a well-dressed man?

This year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was a fashion show like none other as African style stars brought the best of global fashion to the black carpet. You know a fine black man is a sight for sore eyes any day and when he’s all clad in debonair style, he is irresistible.

Take a look at the dashing menswear that had us hooked at the most sensational Awards Gala on the African continent. These men deserve some accolades! Scroll, swipe and hit the ▶ buttons below to see:

Neo Mobor Akpofure

Bolanle Ninalowo

Chidi Mokeme

Kunle Remi

Stan Nze

Orakwue “Groovy” Henry

Daniel Etim Effiong

Elozonam Ogbolu

Akintayo Faniran

Tope Tedela

Siyamthanda Jwacu (Juicy Jay)

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk

Thabang Mazibuko

Hermes Iyele