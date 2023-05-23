Style
Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi, Iyanya Et Al: AMVCA’s Debonairs At The 9th Awards Gala
Who doesn’t like a well-dressed man?
This year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was a fashion show like none other as African style stars brought the best of global fashion to the black carpet. You know a fine black man is a sight for sore eyes any day and when he’s all clad in debonair style, he is irresistible.
Take a look at the dashing menswear that had us hooked at the most sensational Awards Gala on the African continent. These men deserve some accolades! Scroll, swipe and hit the ▶ buttons below to see:
Neo Mobor Akpofure
Bolanle Ninalowo
Chidi Mokeme
Kunle Remi
Stan Nze
Orakwue “Groovy” Henry
Daniel Etim Effiong
Elozonam Ogbolu
Akintayo Faniran
Tope Tedela
Siyamthanda Jwacu (Juicy Jay)
Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk
Thabang Mazibuko
Hermes Iyele
