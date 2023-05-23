Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi, Iyanya Et Al: AMVCA’s Debonairs At The 9th Awards Gala

Connect with us

Who doesn’t like a well-dressed man?

This year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was a fashion show like none other as African style stars brought the best of global fashion to the black carpet. You know a fine black man is a sight for sore eyes any day and when he’s all clad in debonair style, he is irresistible.

Take a look at the dashing menswear that had us hooked at the most sensational Awards Gala on the African continent. These men deserve some accolades! Scroll, swipe and hit the ▶ buttons below to see:

Neo Mobor Akpofure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

Bolanle Ninalowo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

Chidi Mokeme

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidi Mokeme (@chidimokeme)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidi Mokeme (@chidimokeme)

Kunle Remi 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Orakwue “Groovy” Henry 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orakwue Henry (@groovymono)

Daniel Etim Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Elozonam Ogbolu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

Akintayo Faniran

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tayo Faniran (@tayofaniran)

Tope Tedela

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tope Tedela (@topetedela)

Siyamthanda Jwacu (Juicy Jay)

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IT’S IYANYAAA 🇳🇬 (@iyanya)

Thabang Mazibuko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝚃. (@thabangkmazi)

Hermes Iyele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

