Curious About How To Build A Consistent Customer Base? Teni & Adebayo Oke-Lawal Have Answers For You

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s  Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.

In a IGTV live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship,  the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘ Building A Consistent Customer Base with Teni Sagoe

On their Instagram they shared:

In Conversation with Teni Sagoe @allthat_t of @clanrtw

Teni takes us through her journey and amazing steps to take to build a consistent customer base! Thank you @allthat_t for your time and for your pearls of wisdom 💫

Watch the full  interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orange Mentorship (@orangementorship)

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

