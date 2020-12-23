Curious About How To Build A Consistent Customer Base? Teni & Adebayo Oke-Lawal Have Answers For You

Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.

In a IGTV live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship, the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘ Building A Consistent Customer Base with Teni Sagoe‘

On their Instagram they shared:

In Conversation with Teni Sagoe @allthat_t of @clanrtw Teni takes us through her journey and amazing steps to take to build a consistent customer base! Thank you @allthat_t for your time and for your pearls of wisdom 💫

Watch the full interview below:

