Meet Mike Afolarin: The Multi-Hyphenate Star Taking the World by Surprise | Get the Scoop

In an industry where versatility is currency, Mike Afolarin is investing, flipping, and profiting from his talent portfolio in ways that continue to surprise even his biggest fans.

From flying drones on film sets to gracing our screens, runways, and even music playlists, Afolarin is the definition of a creative enigma: a gift that keeps on giving.

You may have wondered for a minute “What can’t Mike do?” Just when you think you’ve got him figured out, he shapeshifts into another artistic form, owning every lane like he was born in it and maybe he was.

Let’s Rewind a Bit.

Before he became a Netflix heartthrob and AMVCA-nominated actor, Mike was working behind the scenes, operating drones and lending a hand wherever needed on film productions.

I was just happy to be around the art, he once said in an interview. Even if it meant being behind the camera.

But fate and talent had bigger plans. His breakout came in the form of Kinto on Africa Magic’s Brethren, where his portrayal of a street-smart hustler with a heart earned him early fans. That performance was raw, nuanced, and utterly believable, a signal of a rare kind of actor who doesn’t just play a character but becomes it.

Then Came The Megahit: Netflix’s Far From Home.

As Ishaya Bello, a dreamer with a dark side, Mike gave viewers across the world a character they could root for, rage at, and ultimately remember.

The show’s success catapulted him into a new stratosphere, and he hasn’t looked back since. But just when the industry was ready to slot him into the “talented young actor” box, Mike did what a true thespian does: he broke the box entirely.

Enter: The Photographer.

Sometime in between shoots, Mike picked up a camera. The result? A series of stunning black-and-white portraits of his friends and colleagues lit up social media.

At first, fans thought the photos were the work of some seasoned professional. But nope, it was Mike. “Photography is storytelling too,” he says. “Only this time, it’s all in a single frame.”

The compositions, lighting, and emotional depth in those photos weren’t beginner’s luck. They were proof that storytelling runs through his veins.

Not long after, Mike made yet another unexpected debut; On The Runway.

At the last Lagos Fashion Week, he walked for Orange Culture, serving looks and charisma that had even seasoned models doing a double-take.

With his effortless stride and fierce energy, you’d think he’d been modelling for years. Surprise again: it was his very first runway appearance. But as is becoming his signature move, he nailed it, and fashion brands took notice.

Since then, he’s been courted by top-tier labels for collaborations and campaigns. All he had to do was show up.

Just when fans were catching their breath from his photography and modelling detours, Mike decided to add another title to his already crowded résumé: Musician.

In the just-released Netflix romantic drama A Lagos Love Story, Mike plays King Kator, a flashy, arrogant music star whose confidence is as loud as his wardrobe. Now, playing a musician is one thing, but singing like one? That’s a whole different beat.

To everyone’s amazement, Mike didn’t just lip-sync or play pretend in the studio. He actually recorded original soundtracks for the film and they hit. Hard. The standout track, “Wait for Me,” is generating a buzz. It’s a cheeky, confident bop that sees King Kator taunting a rival whose girlfriend has apparently fallen for him.

With lyrics that balance bravado and pettiness in equal measure and a hook that’s dangerously catchy, you’d never guess that Mike hadn’t stepped into a booth before this project. But again, that’s Mike. Show him a lane, and he’ll not only walk it, he’ll own it.

So How Does a Drone Pilot become one of Africa’s most exciting Multi-hyphenate Stars?

Maybe it’s that he treats every creative opportunity like a new script. He steps into each role: Either being an actor, photographer, model, or singer and gives it the full Mike Afolarin treatment: preparation, passion, and an unshakable belief that the arts are interconnected and the results speak for themselves.

But at the core of all this success is his authenticity. Whether he’s playing a street kid, shooting moody portraits, walking the runway, or dropping a track, there’s a sincerity to Mike’s artistry that can’t be faked. You feel it. You believe it. And that’s what makes him not just a good actor but a great one. A real thespian.

Let’s not forget the AMVCA nomination he recently bagged for his role in Ga’a, a historical drama that showcased yet another side of his range. While some actors might coast on one breakout role, Mike is building an entire portfolio of standout performances, each one more daring than the last.

It’s hard not to root for someone who makes art look effortless and fun. He’s the guy who doesn’t just follow the script he flips it. Reinvents it. Then hands it back with a smile that says, “What’s next?”

That’s the golden question with Mike Afolarin: What’s next?

A directorial debut? A photo exhibition? An EP? With him, the possibilities are endless and exciting. And while many actors work tirelessly to avoid being boxed into one type of role, Mike is busy collecting boxes, turning them into stages, and performing on each one like it’s his spotlight moment.

In an industry where fame often burns hot and fast, Mike is playing the long game, fueled by talent, curiosity, and an uncanny ability to evolve without losing the essence of who he is. That kind of creative integrity is rare. That kind of range? Even rarer.

So yes, he’s an actor. And a photographer. And a model. And now, a singer. But more than anything, Mike Afolarin is an artist in the truest sense of the word: constantly creating, surprising, and raising the bar. One thing’s for sure: This story stands to go further and this is an opportunity to not miss out on the gift that keeps on giving.

Sponsored Content