James Bond’s “No Time To Die” has a 2nd Trailer & it’s Action Packed!

We have another captivating trailer for James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and it shows how a mission that changes everything begins.

“No Time To Die” stars Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain Safin. The film features Daniel Craig on what has been said to be his last film as 007, and introduces Lashana Lynch who has been said to be taking over as 007.

The two minute+ trailer comes after it’s first Trailer which was released in December.

