Vanskere Teams Up With Joseph Benjamin For Its Most Versatile Collection Yet

Urban African luxury brand Vanskere has unveiled its 2023 classic collection. The brand’s latest offering features actor and singer Joseph Benjamin and model Yemi King.

According to a statement from the brand:

This collection flaunts pristine craftsmanship of sophistication and geometry yet pays the utmost attention to detail. The trad suits have a charm that is hard to ignore, as it exudes unapologetic sophistication.

These pieces are assembled not just for this season but beyond for the conservative and cultured man who doesn’t take fashion for granted and makes every effort to dress well.