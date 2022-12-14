Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated WorkWear: Issue 154

Vanskere Teams Up With Joseph Benjamin For Its Most Versatile Collection Yet

Faith Morey is Serving Major Style Inspo in this GQ South Africa Feature

Channel Your Inner Goddess in Sheisdeluxe’s Latest Collection

BN Style Spotlight: Sacha Okoh Made a Bold Statement in Duaba Serwa at Chanel’s 2022/23 Métiers d’Art Show

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 153

Yinka Akinsanya launches Luxury Leather Line "Yinx Apparel"

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Served a Head-Turning Look at the 2022 British Fashion Awards

These 10 African Clothing Brands Are Championing Sustainable Practices In The Fashion Industry

A Very Chic Week in Style, Courtesy of Jariatu Danita – You’re Welcome

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A Y E T (@hayet.rida)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabi (@gabifresh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseanna Hall (@the_goldenrose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rochelle Johnson (@iambeauticurve)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beauty Daniel (@nmabekeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ‘Motunde (@motundeoflagos)

