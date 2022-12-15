It’s All About Pretty Pink Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 217

Connect with us

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week. 

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomie Laurens (@naomielaurens)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandriah 🤍 (@tostos_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandra. (@lovecass_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Michelle (@onlybells_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Engr Adaeze (@styletitudebyada)

That wraps it up for Issue 217!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

