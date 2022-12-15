BNStyleWithAStory: Debbie Beeko’s Gratitude Journey Will Help You Find Strength In Tough Times

Through this limited BellaNaija Style With A Story series, we intend to spotlight and celebrate too, the not-so-glamorous reality, stories and experiences of our favourite style stars.

In need of some motivation on why you should never give up on your dreams? Ghanaian Fashion Entrepreneur and Content Creator Debbie Beeko has you covered.

Recently, she shared her inspiring Gratitude Journey on her Instagram page, detailing how her painful skin condition led to her illustrious career.

In her corresponding caption, she wrote:

I started as a makeup artist and had to make a career switch due to health issues. I was scared in the beginning but God has seen me through and I’m grateful for this journey.

WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)