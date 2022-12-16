Style
Mayowa Nicholas Shines in Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Fall 2023 Lookbook
Mayowa Nicholas has quickly become an Oscar de la Renta fave – walking season to season for the brand’s shows and featuring in its campaigns. The Nigerian model is the perfect muse for the ODLR’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, where she models new season’s pieces alongside Birgit Kos and Aleyna Fitzgerald.
With this new collection, Oscar de la Renta explores the essence of summer through bold hues, floral emblems and intricate detail similarly found in the wildlife that flourishes during these warmer months.
The brand’s latest offering features deep burgundy dahlias and ombré jewel tones, evening gowns, such as a bright orange floral and leaf-embroidered off-the-shoulder gown and gold sequin rosette embroidered column gown and cape.
See the full collection on oscardelarenta.com.
Credits
Photography: @eddiewrey
Makeup: @benjaminpuckey
Styling: @delphinedanhier
Hair: @edwardlampley
Casting direction: @ben_grimes_casting
Production: @henstoothproductions
