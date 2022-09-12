Connect with us

#BNStyle Spotlight: Mayowa Nicholas at Harper’s BAZAAR’s Annual Fashion Week Party

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Trust Mayowa Nicholas to steal the spotlight on and off runways in unmissable looks. The Nigerian top model ensured everyone’s attention was on her in a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell suit at Harper’s Bazaar’s annual New York Fashion Week gala, the Global Icons Party.

 

The super chic look featured a green loose-fitted blazer and pants, baring her gorgeous brown skin and enviable abs. Mayowa complemented her ensemble with gold and olive jewellery plus metallic strappy slipper heels.

 

The beauty’s hair was slicked-back and side-parted, revealing a refined nude makeup look featuring sultry brows, highlighted cheekbones, and a glossy pout.

What’s not to love?

 

Credits

Suit: @brandonmaxwell 

photography: @jpwphoto

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

