Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show
Gorgeous Nigerian model — Mayowa Nicholas continues to make her mark internationally. She will join Victoria’s Secret cast for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The exotic lingerie line announced on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS: We’re excited to announce @mayowanicholas will officially be hitting the runway as a part of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. #VSFashionShow
Represented by Beth Model Africa, Mayowa is the first Nigerian model to star in campaigns for luxury brands Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Saint Laurent. She has worked with high-profile fashion designers including top brands Prada, Versace, and Chanel to mention a few.
Mayowa debuted at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and is set to make a big comeback at this year’s show. Swipe through the carousels below for stills from her debut show:
For me, it’s all about hanging out with the incredible women backstage. One of the coolest parts of fashion shows is the backstage vibe with the girls—it’s like a sisterhood. And of course, I’m super excited about the glam, the wings, and honestly, just everything!
— Mayowa Nicholas in an interview with Victoria’s Secret.
