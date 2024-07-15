Connect with us

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gorgeous Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas continues to make her mark internationally. She will join Victoria’s Secret cast for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The exotic lingerie line announced on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS: We’re excited to announce @mayowanicholas will officially be hitting the runway as a part of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. #VSFashionShow

Hit the button below to watch:

Represented by Beth Model Africa, Mayowa is the first Nigerian model to star in campaigns for luxury brands Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein,  and Saint Laurent. She has worked with high-profile fashion designers including top brands Prada, Versace, and Chanel to mention a few.

Mayowa debuted at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and is set to make a big comeback at this year’s show. Swipe through the carousels below for stills from her debut show:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unicorn (@mayowanicholas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unicorn (@mayowanicholas)

Watch Mayowa’s debut announcement below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unicorn (@mayowanicholas)

For me, it’s all about hanging out with the incredible women backstage. One of the coolest parts of fashion shows is the backstage vibe with the girls—it’s like a sisterhood. And of course, I’m super excited about the glam, the wings, and honestly, just everything!

— Mayowa Nicholas in an interview with Victoria’s Secret.

Read the full interview here

 

