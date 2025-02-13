A Reunion on Instagram Ignited The Love Flames For Adaeze and Richmond!

What if your soulmate had always been a part of your life since you were a child? Adaeze and Richmond are childhood sweethearts, bound by a love that stood the test of time

Fate brought them back together in the most serendipitous way—an Instagram DM and a chance reunion in the same country in October 2022. What started as a nostalgic reconnection quickly blossomed into an even deeper love that grows stronger each day.

One of the sweetest highlights of their younger days? Richmond’s clever ways of defying her brother’s “no-friends-with-my-friends” rule! You’ll find out how he pulled it off as you scroll. Mischief and love have always been their thing, and now, as they write the next chapter of their beautiful love story, one thing is clear—some bonds are simply unbreakable!

Enjoy their beautiful love story and pre-wedding photos below:

How we met

By the bride, Adaeze:

Richmond and I are childhood sweethearts, bound by a love that stood the test of time. Life took us on separate paths, and for seven long years, we lost touch. But fate has a way of weaving its magic. In October 2022, Richmond reached out to me on Instagram. By sheer coincidence—or perhaps destiny—we found ourselves in the same country at the same time. From that moment, our love rekindled, blossoming into something even more beautiful than before, and it continues to grow stronger each day.

One of my favorite memories of us is from our younger days. My brother had a strict rule: I wasn’t allowed to be friends with his friends. Richmond, being one of them, found a clever way around it. Whenever he wanted to take me to the movies, he’d park four houses away from mine to avoid getting caught. The next day, he’d show up at our house, and we’d act as though we barely knew each other, keeping our secret safe. Those moments were as mischievous as they were magical—a testament to the lengths we’d go just to spend time together.

Credits

Bride @the.adaeze

Planner @qmaravieplanners

Hair @mimihairartistary

Photography @foxweddings