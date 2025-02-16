Connect with us

Weddings

Olive and Uba's Fairytale Goes Way Back to Law School - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

A Reunion on Instagram Ignited The Love Flames For Adaeze and Richmond!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ifeoma and Kola's Journey Began With a Post on Twitter 6 Years Ago

Sweet Spot Weddings

Thanks to an Uncle Who Played Cupid, Temi & Dare Found Love!

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Veekee James & Femi Atere Went All Out in Style for Their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Sweet Spot Weddings

Nnamdi's Mum Helped Him Find His Soulmate, Adaora!

Sweet Spot Weddings

"Still My Best Decision!" – Veekee James & Femi Atere Mark 1 Year of Their Traditional Wedding in Style

Weddings

A Nigerian-Tanzanian Love Story! See Photos from Priscillia Ojo & Juma Jux's Nikkah Ceremony

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Sweet Spot Weddings

Jasmine & Joshua Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Weddings

Olive and Uba’s Fairytale Goes Way Back to Law School – Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Asides from its obvious purpose, school definitely makes up for so much more… Such as leading you to your soulmate! Olive and Uba met in law school and moved from being friends to lovers.

Already united in traditional marriage for two years, the lovebirds decided to add a beautiful icing on the cake with their white wedding, a celebration of patience, faith, and unwavering love. With the timeless quote, “Love is patient, love is kind, and through God’s guidance, our love becomes a light to the world and a joy to our hearts,” Olive and Uba perfectly describe their journey.

Their pre-wedding shoot radiates elegance and connection, a testament to the love they’ve nurtured over the years. We’re so excited to witness this next chapter in their story!

Check out their beautiful photos below:

How we met
By the bride, Olive:

We met in law school and became friends and the rest is history. Our love quote goes; “Love is patient, love is kind, and through God’s guidance, our love becomes a light to the world and a joy to our hearts”.

 

Credits

 

Bride@olive_ad
Makeup: @tomi_aina
Planner: @tanachevents
Videography: @smokhyimagery
Photography: @themanuel_photography

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php