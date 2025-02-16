Olive and Uba’s Fairytale Goes Way Back to Law School – Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Asides from its obvious purpose, school definitely makes up for so much more… Such as leading you to your soulmate! Olive and Uba met in law school and moved from being friends to lovers.

Already united in traditional marriage for two years, the lovebirds decided to add a beautiful icing on the cake with their white wedding, a celebration of patience, faith, and unwavering love. With the timeless quote, “Love is patient, love is kind, and through God’s guidance, our love becomes a light to the world and a joy to our hearts,” Olive and Uba perfectly describe their journey.

Their pre-wedding shoot radiates elegance and connection, a testament to the love they’ve nurtured over the years. We’re so excited to witness this next chapter in their story!

Check out their beautiful photos below:

How we met

By the bride, Olive:

We met in law school and became friends and the rest is history. Our love quote goes; “Love is patient, love is kind, and through God’s guidance, our love becomes a light to the world and a joy to our hearts”.

Credits

Bride: @olive_ad

Makeup: @tomi_aina

Planner: @tanachevents

Videography: @smokhyimagery

Photography: @themanuel_photography