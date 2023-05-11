This Colourful Cute-Saint Lookbook Will Brighten Your Day!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Nigerian sustainable fashion brand Cute-Saint recently unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection tagged Omo Eko.

According to the statement of the brand:

This is a celebration of love and style that blossoms in the city of Lagos, the city that never sleeps.

This collection is a self-eulogy where our creative director Muftau Femi Ajose explores his root… the joy and pride of being a Lagosian. Picking inspiration from the popular Eyo Festival, “Omo Eko” seeks to celebrate the spirit of Lagos. The collection is bright, cheerful and fluid.

It isn’t about being from or living in Lagos, the spirit of Lagos is the push for perfection and never settling for the less.
The zeal to never rest until one’s goals are achieved. The joy in tolerating others and learning to live in harmony and diversity. The determination to succeed…. That is Omo Eko!

See the collection below.

