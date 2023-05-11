It’s All About Vacation Style This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 236

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

When you think about vacation, what comes to mind? Perhaps lots of pleasure, relaxation, self-exploration, peace and calm away from the hustle and bustle of a working day… Thoughtful style choices can foster all these perks of vacation and then some. Think comfortable, chic and super attractive.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tijesunimi Olupekan | Content Creator (@tijesu.o)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Onyii 👩🏾‍⚕️ (@onyiibekeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fumi (@fumitoronto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charity Baaitse (@charitybaaitse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshwarontle Kopano Galeng (@_baegaleng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandriah 🤍 (@tostos_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oliviaarukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oluchi Madubuike (@_oluchi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oluchi Madubuike (@_oluchi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ifeoma Chizea (@_iphy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oliviaarukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!