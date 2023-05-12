Do It Yourself: How To Make A Kimono Without Sewing | WATCH

Hello BellaNaijarians,

At this point, we feel like you already know that Ghanaian Fashion Stylist and Digital Content Creator – Debbie Beeko – is a major resource for DIY No-Sew Outfit inspirations.

This style star is super proficient at transforming simple fabrics into sleek outfits ranging from ruffled skirts of different lengths to evening dresses and now kimonos using simple tools like safety pins and scissors via a literally seamless process.

Like she always says, “don’t let your tailor stress you out”, with Debbie’s tips you can always have a backup outfit for every occasion. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Pro Tip: Choose a fabric that wouldn’t fray or one that would give a flattering look if it does.

