Connect with us

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Inspires A Million Ways To Dress For Success

Style

This Colourful Cute-Saint Lookbook Will Brighten Your Day!

Beauty News Style

Global Fashion & Beauty Giant — Victoria's Secret — Announces Its World Tour With 5 African Creatives

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 169

Events News Promotions Style

Persianas Retail hosts Meet & Greet to Launch its 9th Puma Store in Nigeria

News Style

Arsema Thomas Served a Directional Look On This Glamour SA Digital Cover

Style

Victoria Ezike Made a Compelling Case for This PH5 Official Dress

Style

Teniola Aladese Puts an Olive Twist on the Mini Skirt Trend

Style

Let Ernest Dinku Jr. Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Served Two Stunning Looks at the Laurent-Perrier Event

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Inspires A Million Ways To Dress For Success

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian lawyer, entrepreneur, and food scientist — Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Esq. — is an outstanding fashionista channelling a sophisticated and chic vibe one can’t help but notice.

With her curvaceous figure, captivating smile, and glowing brown skin, Akua slays various outfits from corporate to casuals and even native attires evoking a unique elegance that we found irresistible. This style star will inspire you to step up your looks and dress for success all day, every day.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to explore:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akua (@miss_akua.esq)

Credit: @miss_akua.esq

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php