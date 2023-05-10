Global Fashion & Beauty Giant — Victoria’s Secret — Announces Its World Tour With 5 African Creatives

After a 5-year hiatus and mega inclusivity-focused rebrand, the world’s leading luxury lingerie and intimates specialty brand — Victoria’s Secret is back with a revolutionary World Tour beyond its renowned fashion show (the last of which garnered over a billion views).

Cast as the VS20 House Of Lagos, African creatives — Bubu Ogisi (Fashion Designer), Korty Eniola Olanrewaju (Filmmaker), Eloghosa Osunde (Artist), Ashley Okoli (Artist) and Wavy The Creator (Multifaceted Creative) — will join other creatives from across the world to showcase art centred on the appreciation and beauty of womanhood.

The brand announced:

We’re proud to pioneer a global fashion event, film, and celebration that leads audiences through the behind-the-scenes artistic process and personal narratives of the VS20, a group of innovative creatives from around the world who represent four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogotá, Lagos, London, and Tokyo. With the creative freedom to conceptualize, produce, and stage a collection that is all their own, the dynamic artistic forces from the fashion, film, design, music, and visual fields will converge to showcase their work that centers on the appreciation and beauty of womanhood.

Meet some of the VS20 House of Lagos:

