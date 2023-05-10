Connect with us

Global Fashion & Beauty Giant — Victoria's Secret — Announces Its World Tour With 5 African Creatives

Get Your Glow on With Danglifestyle’s Exotic Skincare Range

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté is set to bring their first ever Brand Experience to the city of Lagos, Nigeria!

Found: A Stunning Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial, Courtesy of Mena Adubea

WATCH: Anok Yai Just Shared Her Off-Duty Makeup Look With Vogue's Beauty Secrets

Whitney Peak Flaunts Her Natural Hair on ELLE Canada's Latest Cover

Say Hello to a Luminous Skin! Get to know the types of Dark Marks, their causes and how to get rid of them

Unleash Your Creativity: Kanekalon's Second Annual Hairstylist Workshop is Now Underway in Nigeria

Vanessa Onwughalu Celebrates Her Birthday in Style, Launches Website & Announces Transition Into Product Design

7 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss New Jersey USA 2023 on Our Crush List

After a 5-year hiatus and mega inclusivity-focused rebrand, the world’s leading luxury lingerie and intimates specialty brand Victoria’s Secret is back with a revolutionary World Tour beyond its renowned fashion show (the last of which garnered over a billion views).

Cast as the VS20 House Of Lagos, African creatives Bubu Ogisi (Fashion Designer), Korty Eniola Olanrewaju (Filmmaker), Eloghosa Osunde (Artist), Ashley Okoli (Artist) and Wavy The Creator (Multifaceted Creative) will join other creatives from across the world to showcase art centred on the appreciation and beauty of womanhood.

The brand announced:

We’re proud to pioneer a global fashion event, film, and celebration that leads audiences through the behind-the-scenes artistic process and personal narratives of the VS20, a group of innovative creatives from around the world who represent four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogotá, Lagos, London, and Tokyo. With the creative freedom to conceptualize, produce, and stage a collection that is all their own, the dynamic artistic forces from the fashion, film, design, music, and visual fields will converge to showcase their work that centers on the appreciation and beauty of womanhood.

Meet some of the VS20 House of Lagos:

 

View the full list here

Credits:

victoriasecret.com

@victoriassecret

@korty_eo

@eloosunde

@ashh.ok

@wavythecreator

