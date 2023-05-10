Connect with us

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 169

Beauty News Style

Global Fashion & Beauty Giant — Victoria's Secret — Announces Its World Tour With 5 African Creatives

Events News Promotions Style

Persianas Retail hosts Meet & Greet to Launch its 9th Puma Store in Nigeria

News Style

Arsema Thomas Served a Directional Look On This Glamour SA Digital Cover

Style

Victoria Ezike Made a Compelling Case for This PH5 Official Dress

Style

Teniola Aladese Puts an Olive Twist on the Mini Skirt Trend

Style

Let Ernest Dinku Jr. Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Served Two Stunning Looks at the Laurent-Perrier Event

Style

Halima Aden is the Stunning Cover Star for Vogue Arabia's May Issue

Style

Travel Style Diary: Let Violet Show You How to Nail Vacation-Ready Outfits

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 169

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWA MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eki | Fashion & Beauty (@ekiogunbor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Jhane (@lisa_jhane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandy Gueary (@authentically.b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anu (@signedanu)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php