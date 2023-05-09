Connect with us

Persianas Retail hosts Meet & Greet to Launch its 9th Puma Store in Nigeria

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

On April 21st, 2023, Persianas Retail, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle retail companies in Nigeria, hosted a noteworthy event: The launch of the Puma ICM store, which included a meet and greet with Davido.

The opening of the new store is a major achievement for Persianas Retail, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its retail operations and establishing a stronger foothold in the African market.

This launch not only served as an opportunity to engage with their target audience but also helped to strengthen the company’s brand image. Furthermore, the event showcased the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional shopping experiences and creating an engaging atmosphere for its customers.

In a statement, the Executive Director, Ayo Amusan expressed her appreciation to Davido for his presence and for creating an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance.

She also expressed gratitude towards their customers and supporters for their unwavering patronage and contribution to the success of the event. Undoubtedly, the Puma ICM store launch was a momentous occasion that will have a substantial impact on the growth of Puma in Nigeria.

With its expertise and continued expansion across Nigeria, Persianas Retail is committed to ensuring that its customers have access to the latest global trends in fashion and lifestyle products.

For more information, please visit their website
Media Contact: Fehintola Omotesho
[email protected]

