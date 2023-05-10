Get a Glimpse of What Went Down as Lush Hair Celebrates Lagos Hairstylists



It was the second edition of the Lush Hair Stylists Hang Out, where the brand explicitly celebrated creativity, dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and, most importantly, the exceptional growth of hairstylists in Lagos State.

The event was hosted by two popular names in the media and entertainment industry: Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, popularly known as KieKie, an ace producer, skit maker, and content creator, Alongside the delectable Ilooise Omohinmin, a seasoned Nigerian host and producer of popular radio and TV programs, known as Ilowitdflo.

Lush Hair stated that the event was created as the best way to recognise hairstylists for their long and relentless years of hard work and undeniable contribution to the creative upgrade in the beauty and fashion industries.

Lush Hair believes hairstylists are seen as more than just ordinary business associates; they also serve as counsellors, gist partners, and advisers. The brand also strongly believes they deserve to be celebrated for their remarkable talent and progressive attitude towards the industry’s growth, as well as having invested so much energy, creativity, and long-standing years of diligence to bring the industry to where it is today.

According to the Assistant Manager, Lush Hair, Damilola Agboola,

“The idea of styling hair is actually an art, and as we celebrate these stylists today, we are also challenging their creativity to go wild and develop monumental pieces out of Lush Hair Extensions. We have complete trust in their abilities to transform the ordinary into something spectacular”. She said “We don’t just churn out products out there, we take learnings and feedback from consumers and stylists alike and then push these back into the brand to eventually come up with something that consumers and stylists would love,” she added.

One of the major highlights of the programme was during the sip and paint session when everyone in the hall was offered the opportunity to also display their artistic skills through the painting of an African woman on a canvas. The painting competition encouraged artistic expression, and the monetary prize of N50,000 was the icing on the cake for the winner.

A new range of hair extensions was officially launched with the core and unique qualities of being extra lightweight, soft, shiny, and brightly coloured to complement everyone’s fashion sense. Apart from the brand being a proudly Nigerian hair extension brand, it prides itself on offering quality and unmatched hair extensions to consumers.

Lush Hair has confirmed that the Stylist Hangout event will be expanded to other states so that no hairstylist is left out of the fun. Customers are encouraged to follow the brand’s social media platforms (@lushhairnigeria) for timely updates on the next hangout.

