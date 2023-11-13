Groundbreaking & Revolutionary: Africa Takes Centre Stage at the London Fashion Week with Vanity Hub Africa.

As part of Africa’s ongoing rebranding efforts, Vanity Hub Africa has emerged as a trailblazer in the global fashion industry in 2023, swiftly establishing itself as the epicentre of African Luxury and High Fashion on the world stage. By partnering with London Fashion Week itself, Vanity Hub Africa showcases the finest Luxury and High Fashion Designers hailing from the continent of Africa.

Vanity Hub Africa is making a significant contribution to global fashion by showcasing the continent’s creative brilliance at London Fashion Week, one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events.

Featured on the official schedule alongside established fashion houses like Valentino, Burberry, and JW Anderson, Vanity Hub Africa is taking a leading role in redefining the boundaries of African fashion and creating a new platform for African designers to shine.

African designers brought a unique flair and energy to London Fashion Week, capturing the attention of industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts alike featuring African designers Ifeoma Umenyiora of Piillz n Poizn, Wisdom Franklin of “Weiz Dhurm Franklyn”, Mimi Linda Yina of “Medlin Couture”, Adebayo Jones of Adebayo Jones Couture, Ebi Elezieanya of Hermosa, Ifedayo Nupo of Idiolnupo, Femi Ajose of “Cute-Saint”. Held at the prestigious Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, The Chelsea Town Hall, London.

British Nigerian entrepreneur Ayobami Animashaun, commonly known as ‘Lady Ayobami,’ holds the positions of founder, CEO, and lead curator at Vanity Hub Africa. Her work has contributed to a transformation in African luxury and high fashion, leading to shifting perceptions in some of the world’s most prominent fashion capitals. This has enabled the global recognition and exhibition of Africa’s capabilities in the luxury industry.

Vanity Hub Africa is championing African designers and elevating African fashion to new heights by providing a platform for them to showcase their talent and connect with international markets. Through their tireless efforts, Vanity Hub Africa is helping to redefine the international perception of African fashion and empowering African designers to achieve global recognition. Vanity Hub Africa is playing a pivotal role in redefining the global perception of African fashion, showcasing the continent’s unmatched craftsmanship and style to a worldwide audience.

We are not just changing wardrobes; we are shaping perceptions, and it is about time for the world to recognize and celebrate this, says Lady Ayobami Animashaun.