Adéy Soile’s New Collection Has The Workwear Essentials Your Closet Deserves

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Power womenswear brand Adéy Soile recently unveiled their newest workwear collection tagged THE WOMAN.

According to the statement of the brand:

Introducing THE WOMAN, our latest workwear collection, designed to empower and inspire the modern woman. This stunning line of power dresses and sets features a fusion of African fabric (Adire TyeDye), feminine silhouettes, bold colours, and strong designs that give a nod to the modern workwear aesthetic.

Elevate your wardrobe and make a statement with our classic pieces, tailored to help you conquer your career goals while expressing your unique style. Get ready to command attention and exude strength with our all-new, impeccably crafted The Woman Collection.

See the collection below.

Credits

Photography: @itsboye

Creative Direction: @tintin.soile @uchegele

Models: @eniitan_xx Uzo of @blackattitudemodels

 

 

