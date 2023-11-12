Style
Adéy Soile’s New Collection Has The Workwear Essentials Your Closet Deserves
Power womenswear brand Adéy Soile recently unveiled their newest workwear collection tagged THE WOMAN.
According to the statement of the brand:
Introducing THE WOMAN, our latest workwear collection, designed to empower and inspire the modern woman. This stunning line of power dresses and sets features a fusion of African fabric (Adire TyeDye), feminine silhouettes, bold colours, and strong designs that give a nod to the modern workwear aesthetic.
Elevate your wardrobe and make a statement with our classic pieces, tailored to help you conquer your career goals while expressing your unique style. Get ready to command attention and exude strength with our all-new, impeccably crafted The Woman Collection.
See the collection below.
Credits
Photography: @itsboye
Creative Direction: @tintin.soile @uchegele
Models: @eniitan_xx Uzo of @blackattitudemodels