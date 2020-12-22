We Can’t Get Enough Of These Super Stylish Looks From the #TSMWSeries Season Finale!

Episode 13 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Check out all the looks below:

Seun Ajayi in JZO NG

Oshuwa Tunde Imoyo in Lady Biba

Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos

Toni Tones in Adey Soile

Osas Ighodaro in Lola Baej and Eso Dike in Kaiser Suits

Toni Tones in Rococo Lagos

Toni Tones in Adey Soile, Eby Eno in Nuraniya , Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos , Ini Dima-Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba

Eby Eno in Lady Biba

Toni Tones in Adey Soile

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos

Eby Eno in Nuraniya

Credits

TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv

Episode 13 Designers:

@adeysoile @nuraniyastudios @cinnamonlagos @liskofficial @zephansandco @shopkisara @lolaadeoti @rococothebrand

@tnldesigns @bloombyfbd @julyetpeters @lolabaej

Sponsors

Powered by @firstbanknigeria

Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic

Crew

Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye

Story editor @tq.bella

Director: @bunmiajakaiye

Director of Photography: @femiawojide

Producer: @lalaakindoju

Producer: @akintundemarinho

Editor: @holmespro

Sound/Scoring: @kulanen

AD: @ajikeadesokan

PM: @maryannngozi_

Costume designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi

Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor

Art director: @designbydaisyo

Cast

@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja

Production

@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara

Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair

Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123

