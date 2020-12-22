Style
We Can’t Get Enough Of These Super Stylish Looks From the #TSMWSeries Season Finale!
Episode 13 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :
Check out all the looks below:
Seun Ajayi in JZO NG
Oshuwa Tunde Imoyo in Lady Biba
Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos
Osas Ighodaro in Lola Baej and Eso Dike in Kaiser Suits
Toni Tones in Adey Soile, Eby Eno in Nuraniya , Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos , Ini Dima-Okojie in Fablane by Derin and Osas Ighodaro in Lady Biba
Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin
Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos
Credits
TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv
Episode 13 Designers:
@adeysoile @nuraniyastudios @cinnamonlagos @liskofficial @zephansandco @shopkisara @lolaadeoti @rococothebrand
@tnldesigns @bloombyfbd @julyetpeters @lolabaej
Sponsors
Powered by @firstbanknigeria
Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic
Crew
Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye
Story editor @tq.bella
Director: @bunmiajakaiye
Director of Photography: @femiawojide
Producer: @lalaakindoju
Producer: @akintundemarinho
Editor: @holmespro
Sound/Scoring: @kulanen
AD: @ajikeadesokan
PM: @maryannngozi_
Costume designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi
Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor
Art director: @designbydaisyo
Cast
@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja
Production
@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph
Makeup: @houseoftara_intl
@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara
Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair
Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123
What do you think? Did you watch the season finale? Did you love it as much as we did? Check out all our fashion recaps for the first season of #TSMWSeries !