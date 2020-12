In the new video on her channel, Patricia Bright shared some of her worst fashion faux pas and its low key hilarious!

Watch the full video below:

On her channel she said:

I’ve made some real fashion triumphs and faux pas in my time(so you don’t have to) What’s the best and worst look?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!