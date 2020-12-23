The BN Style Recap: Get Ahead on Your 2021 Style Resolutions With These Fashion & Beauty Stories

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@iamdodos_style

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!