Style
Interested in Building A Career In Fashion? Get Into This Conversation With Adebayo Oke-Lawal & Tobi Idowu
Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.
In a IGTV live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship, the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘ Building A Career In Fashion with Tobi Idowu‘
On their Instagram they shared:
In Conversation With Tobi Idowu
Such an insightful session as @tobi_idowu takes us through tips to building a career a fashion, how to approach a job application, internships and so much more. Definite must watch! Thank you once again Tobi!
Watch the full interview below:
View this post on Instagram