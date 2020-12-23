Interested in Building A Career In Fashion? Get Into This Conversation With Adebayo Oke-Lawal & Tobi Idowu

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s  Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.

In a IGTV live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship,  the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘ Building A Career In Fashion with Tobi Idowu

On their Instagram they shared:

In Conversation With Tobi Idowu

Such an insightful session as @tobi_idowu takes us through tips to building a career a fashion, how to approach a job application, internships and so much more. Definite must watch! Thank you once again Tobi!

Watch the full  interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orange Mentorship (@orangementorship)

