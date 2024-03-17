Connect with us

Arsema Thomas' 2024 NAACP Image Awards Dress Just Won the Entire Weekend

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Arsema Thomas  OR Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas as we like to call her, debuted a stunning look for her return to the spotlight and her first red carpet awards season for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

The ‘Queen Charlotte’ actress wore a custom Atelier Ndigo look created by Haitian designer Waïna Chancy who is known for expressing femininity in the most elegant manner, as demonstrated with this breathtaking look.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Atelier Ndigo founder Waïna Chancy shared:

It was such an honor for my team and I to create this incredible look for the beautifully talented @arsemathomas who was attending the @naacpimageawards
Thank you to our dear friend and incredibly talented stylist/costume designer for trusting us with this project.

 

Sharing her favourite designers with Essence (Thebe Magugu, Agbobly, and Orange Culture) and the brands she was most aligned with  (HarbisonVICNATE, and Christopher John Rogers) her stylist for the night Creative Director and costume designer Fernando Legadoé also said:

“I worked to pull a number of options, even some from Africa and as we were collecting options, because of the importance of Arsema’s first award show, I also thought we could consider a custom option.”

Expertly crafted from plissé silk featuring a sculptural plunging neckline which provided plenty of room to showcase her décolletage.

We love how the cape  lends the piece dimension and movement. The pleated headpiece, reminiscent of a gele, also adds a high-octane vibe to the simple but statement look.

She works the look to maximum effect, showcasing her  prowess as a major up and comer in this red carpet fashion game.

Le Silla heels and Burkinabaé by Emilienne Chatelain jewels completed her look.

 

Credits

Ashton Legadoé | Producer @ashtonsdreams 

Fernando ‘Fern’ Legadoé | Creative Director – Stylist @styledbyfern
Elton Anderson Jr. | Photographer @eltonandersonjr
Toddrick Rutledge | Photo Assistant @itsjusttodd
Make up | Kymberli Williams @kymberberry 

Jewelry | @burkinabae @maisonpriveepr_la
Shoes | @lesilla @brooklynprla

Check out the full fashion diary from Essence here.

