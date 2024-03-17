Arsema Thomas’ 2024 NAACP Image Awards Dress Just Won the Entire Weekend

Arsema Thomas OR Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas as we like to call her, debuted a stunning look for her return to the spotlight and her first red carpet awards season for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

The ‘Queen Charlotte’ actress wore a custom Atelier Ndigo look created by Haitian designer Waïna Chancy who is known for expressing femininity in the most elegant manner, as demonstrated with this breathtaking look.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Atelier Ndigo founder Waïna Chancy shared:

It was such an honor for my team and I to create this incredible look for the beautifully talented @arsemathomas who was attending the @naacpimageawards

Thank you to our dear friend and incredibly talented stylist/costume designer for trusting us with this project.

Sharing her favourite designers with Essence (Thebe Magugu, Agbobly, and Orange Culture) and the brands she was most aligned with (Harbison, VICNATE, and Christopher John Rogers) her stylist for the night Creative Director and costume designer Fernando Legadoé also said:

“I worked to pull a number of options, even some from Africa and as we were collecting options, because of the importance of Arsema’s first award show, I also thought we could consider a custom option.”

Expertly crafted from plissé silk featuring a sculptural plunging neckline which provided plenty of room to showcase her décolletage.

We love how the cape lends the piece dimension and movement. The pleated headpiece, reminiscent of a gele, also adds a high-octane vibe to the simple but statement look.

She works the look to maximum effect, showcasing her prowess as a major up and comer in this red carpet fashion game.

Le Silla heels and Burkinabaé by Emilienne Chatelain jewels completed her look.

Credits

Ashton Legadoé | Producer @ashtonsdreams

Fernando ‘Fern’ Legadoé | Creative Director – Stylist @styledbyfern

Elton Anderson Jr. | Photographer @eltonandersonjr

Toddrick Rutledge | Photo Assistant @itsjusttodd

Make up | Kymberli Williams @kymberberry

Jewelry | @burkinabae @maisonpriveepr_la

Shoes | @lesilla @brooklynprla

