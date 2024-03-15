A Night of Divine Luxury: Inside the Exclusive Launch of Gaultier Divine

On the eve of International Women’s Day, March 7, 2024, Jean Paul Gaultier ushered in International Women’s Day with a divine celebration. The luxury fashion house unveiled its new feminine fragrance, ‘Gaultier Divine,’ at an intimate dinner for beauty advisors at the Jewel Aeida Event Centre.

Championing diverse beauty since the beginning, Jean Paul Gaultier continues his ode to femininity with “Gaultier Divine” – a bold, golden corset-shaped fragrance that celebrates confidence. It’s a testament to the women who inspire him – his muses and heroes.

This 100% vegan fragrance, crafted with 90% natural ingredients by perfumer Quentin Bisch, opens with calypsone, red berries, and bergamot, then unfolds with a heart of lily, ylang-ylang, and jasmine, and finishes with a base of meringue, musk, and patchouli.

The launch event was led by Edith Mahachi (Business Unit Manager) and Dimeji Ogbola (Retail & Brand Supervisor) of Ella Afrique. It was an empowering evening for the beauty advisors as they were introduced to ‘Gaultier Divine’, delving deeper into the fragrance’s essence and its significance to Jean Paul Gaultier’s ongoing celebration of femininity.

The evening was a sensory experience filled with games, fine dining, signature cocktails, music, and a thrilling dance performance by the Street Giants. An interactive experience designed to inspire and motivate the advisors to be a strong advocate of the divine scent.

Embrace Your Divinity Now! “Gaultier Divine” is Available Online and at Essenza Stores Nationwide.

