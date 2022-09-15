Paco Rabanne launches a new feminine fragrance, FAME

Fun was the theme of the night as Paco Rabanne unveiled its new feminine fragrance- FAME to a youthful, energized, stylish cheering crowd on Sunday the 11th of September 2022 at Alliance Francais, Lagos, Nigeria- the first market in Africa.

There were countless picture spots and moments with an aisle of lights reminiscent of a proper celebrity red carpet to welcome guests, then there was The Heritage Room which had a pink robust floral wall at the end of it, before the main event which had a 360 video booth against a pink glittery FAME wall. There was also a fragrance bar where all in attendance could sample the latest fragrance.

The delectable host for the evening- Bolanle Olukanni was clad in a pink mini dress and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to match the FAME bottle. She welcomed the audience into a Paco Rabanne themed room with the latest fragrance- FAME on display all around the room, with the main attraction for the night- the FAME robot (a life-size version of the fragrance) center stage.

Following her welcome address, Bolanle invited Linda Angelos – Co-founder Ella Afrique to say a few words to the thrilled audience. Linda thanked the audience for honoring the brand’s invite, thanked her team, and partners, then announced that this is the first market in Africa to launch FAME. She highlighted that Nigeria outperforms other markets in Africa which is why they chose Nigeria to share the spotlight with other countries that are also currently launching FAME globally.

Linda invited her Portfolio Manager- Edith Mahachi to come up and say a few words. Edith echoed Linda and the brand’s excitement to have launched in Lagos first and encouraged the effervescent audience to engage with the life-size robot while colorful hor d’oeuvres, champagne, cocktails, and desserts made their way around the room.

The perfumers behind the scent are some of the industry’s hottest names- Dora Bagriche, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas, and Fabrice Pellegrin pooled their creative geniuses and peerless know-how to deliver this groundbreaking scent.

FAME features a star-studded cast of notes that have never played together in a fragrance before- lush, succulent mango, delicate, airy, exceptionally pure jasmine, addictive, sensual, creamy incense.

Embodied by a true icon, young American Actor- Elle Fanning, the FAME woman is the very essence of Paco Rabanne’s femininity. As radiant, self-confident, and multi-faceted as the couturier’s iconic muses, as ultramodern today as ever.

Playful, Sensual, Empowered & Irresistibly Parisian. She’s an icon. She’s a star. She is FAME- the covetable new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne.

