BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Lagos Restaurant Festival 2022

Join the food lovers at the Lagos Restaurant Festival starting today and happening in over 60 restaurants in Lagos state. You get to explore some of the best restaurants with amazing special menus and discounts.

Date: Thursday, September 1 – Sunday, September 18, 2022.

RSVP: HERE

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 15 & Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Experience Sketch with Sip And Paint. NG

Get the most out of your time in Lagos by unleashing your inner creativity and taking part in this hands-on art lesson at The Amber Lagos. No need to worry if you haven’t got much painting experience—easels and equipment are provided, and an art instructor leads the lesson! As an extra perk, wine or mocktails are provided during the class.

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sketch Restaurant Lagos, 5 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

South Social with DJ Sammie x DJ Tohbahd

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: SOUTH Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

Breather X Red Gourmet TGIF Hangout

Unwind and connect with amazing people at the Breather TGIF Hangout. Paint, sip, games and karaoke brought to you by Red Gourmet Lagos.

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Red Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Akintola Ajeigbe St, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Olusegun and The Stallion Live

Olusegun and The Stallion Live are having their first headline show on the mainland in Lagos.

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Sixty By Chef Lú, 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Party with Poe

Party with Mavin Recording Superstar Ladi Poe, live at the Garden, Murtala Square, Kaduna.

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: The Garden @ Murtala Square, Kaduna.

RSVP: HERE

Unwind

Unwind is an adventure. Prepare to have your mind blown away with top-notch electronic music, large-scale art installations, interactive performances, 3D video projection mapping, games, yoga, unique craft vendors, and more.

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Paint.Sip.Create with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or Send a WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Scented Candle & Brunch with Thonia Bankz

If you love Scented Candles, this is for you. Breather is hosting a candle-making session this weekend. You’re in for a double treat at the scented candle-making session and brunch with Thonia Bankz sharing some content creation tips and experiences.

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Blowfish Hotel, 17 Oju Olobun Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Paint & Sip for Kids

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Photojournalists Presentations

As part of the Photojournalism Festival, photojournalists Pascal Maitre and Samuel Okocha will host a session of picture presentations, with the participants of the Lagos workshop on Photojournalism.

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Cruise

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

The Art of Pottery

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Lynk Up with Iyanya We are just catching cruise and networking. Come correct!

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Funplex Garden (Park and Rides), Shangisha, beside the Centre for Management Development CMD, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Hip-Hop House (The August Meeting) The hip-hop event that showcases a wide range of performing artists with different sounds, vibes and music. Watch live and live to creative performances and head-busting lyrics from your local MCs.

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Skybox Lounge, 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.