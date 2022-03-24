Connect with us

Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Bree Runway Proved She Is A Fashion Chameleon

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: The Leading Ladies Leading The Media this Weekend With Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Lehlé Baldé & Mary Edoro

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Chic Date Night Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 184

Style

See This Week’s Super Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 116

Music Scoop Style

Simi, Obi Asika & D'banj Made Fashion Statements At The First Live Show of "Nigerian Idol" Season 7

Style

Swanky Jerry is Serving Major Style Inspo On GQ South Africa’s Latest Cover

Style

A Week In Style: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Events Style

The AMVCA Design For The Stars Runway Competition in partnership with BellaNaija Style is LIVE - Apply HERE

Style

#BNSConvos​: 3 Tips to Help You Build a Successful Fashion Business in 2022!

Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Tiwa Savage Proved She Is The Style Star To Take Style Notes From

Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Bree Runway Proved She Is A Fashion Chameleon

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

Brenda Wireko Mensah popularly known as Bree Runway, is a British-Ghanaian singer, singer-songwriter and rapper that rose to prominence in 2020 with her mega-hit banger ‘ATM‘ featuring Missy Elliot. Bree Runway is known for experimenting and standing out with her exceptional style and beauty preferences. Whether it’s standing out in high fashion garments, edgy editorial makeup or artistic hair and nails, Bree knows how to snag the attention and turn heads wherever she graces and we can bet she will help inspire your inner edgy baddie.

We still cannot get over the stunning black Jean Paul Gaultier dress she devoured at this year’s Brits Awards, the all-black ensemble at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere, the leaf dress at Winnie Harlow‘s PrettyLittleThing tropical-themed party or her edgy Paper Magazine Cover? Don’t worry we will get into those looks as you scroll down.

The Jean Paul Gaultier Look from the archives she served at the BRITs Awards

Her Miu Miu look from this year’s Paris Fashion Week

Her promo photo for single ‘Pressure’ earlier this year.

Bree at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Her first cover this year – NME Magazine

Bree on the cover of Wonderland Magazine

Slaying in an all-black ensemble on the red carpet for the ‘House of Gucci’ Movie premiere.

Bree in V Magazine‘s V133 Winter 2021 Issue.

This was on-theme for Winnie Harlow’s tropical-themed PrettyLittleThing Party. 

Bree Runway on the cover of Paper Magazine.

More from her Paper Magazine Cover Feature.

She can even be more demure as she is in Vogue Magazine. We stan a fashion chameleon!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

BN Book Review: Tri-Party by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php