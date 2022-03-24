BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Bree Runway Proved She Is A Fashion Chameleon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

Brenda Wireko Mensah popularly known as Bree Runway, is a British-Ghanaian singer, singer-songwriter and rapper that rose to prominence in 2020 with her mega-hit banger ‘ATM‘ featuring Missy Elliot. Bree Runway is known for experimenting and standing out with her exceptional style and beauty preferences. Whether it’s standing out in high fashion garments, edgy editorial makeup or artistic hair and nails, Bree knows how to snag the attention and turn heads wherever she graces and we can bet she will help inspire your inner edgy baddie.

We still cannot get over the stunning black Jean Paul Gaultier dress she devoured at this year’s Brits Awards, the all-black ensemble at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere, the leaf dress at Winnie Harlow‘s PrettyLittleThing tropical-themed party or her edgy Paper Magazine Cover? Don’t worry we will get into those looks as you scroll down.

The Jean Paul Gaultier Look from the archives she served at the BRITs Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Her Miu Miu look from this year’s Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Her promo photo for single ‘Pressure’ earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Bree at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Her first cover this year – NME Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Bree on the cover of Wonderland Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Slaying in an all-black ensemble on the red carpet for the ‘House of Gucci’ Movie premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Bree in V Magazine‘s V133 Winter 2021 Issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

This was on-theme for Winnie Harlow’s tropical-themed PrettyLittleThing Party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

Bree Runway on the cover of Paper Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

More from her Paper Magazine Cover Feature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Bree Runway 💿💧✨ (@breerunway)

She can even be more demure as she is in Vogue Magazine. We stan a fashion chameleon!