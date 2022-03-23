See This Week’s Super Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 116

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafsah (@hafymo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tee (@florian_teee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose | 📍NYC (@dadouchic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femmeblk (@femmeblk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C H R I S T I N A (@cmariekwarteng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amina Momoh (@majester4)

