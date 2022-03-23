Simi, Obi Asika & D’banj Made Fashion Statements At The First Live Show of “Nigerian Idol” Season 7

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The live shows for the seventh season of Nigerian Idol kicked off on Sunday, March 20, and it was such a fun show. The audience finally got to see the chosen 12 take the stage and prove that they deserve a chance to compete for the “Idol” title.

The Judges and host for Nigerian Idol season 7 launch

The judges also brought their A-game to the show in their looks and comments. In typical fashion, Obi Asika only had constructive criticism or glowing commendations where needed. D’banj littered the nights with constant chants of “your face, your shoeshine” and “I greet you specially.” On the other hand, Simi had a mix of creative feedback and praise while glowing beautifully.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Simi took centre stage in her gorgeous look, proving that she was indeed the queen of the show-not just as the only female judge but also with her fashion. She dazzled in an orange jumpsuit designed by Lady Beellionaire Luxury, topped with a beautiful honey-blonde up-do and fringe weave. She finished the look with nude heels, gold and pearl accessories, smokey eyes, and nude lips. We can’t wait to see if this first look is any indication.

Simi

D’banj also looked dapper in a white and black blazer with a tail from Gulio Twist. He paired the blazer with a black turtleneck and trousers with black furry mules.

D’banj

On the other hand, Obi Asika, on the other hand, looked like the perfect gentleman in a mustard velvet blazer, black and yellow waistcoat, white shirt, black bowtie, and oxford shoes.

Obi Asika

IK Osakioduwa held down the show with his incredible hosting skills, looking every bit the brilliant mind he is in a three-piece navy blue suit by Deji and Kola, and an ascot cap. He also gave warm remarks to each contestant and made them feel special at the end of every performance.

We are looking forward to more Nigerian Idol fashion moments when the show continues next Sunday at 7 pm.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

