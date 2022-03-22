New Video: Honeydrop – Shibaraba

Connect with us

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Santabella Music Empire releases the official video to the previously released single “Shibaraba” by Honeydrop.

The catchy vibe has got so many music lovers across the globe addicted to the song with positive reactions on social media, DSPs and airwaves. The song has been rocking speakers in clubs and parties since its successful release.

“Shibaraba” was produced by Tobss, mixed and mastered by Timijay. Visuals shot in Lagos by Visionary Pictures.

Watch the video below:

Stream and download on other digital platforms here.

