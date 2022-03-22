Connect with us

BN TV Music

These Performances From The "Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Top 12 Are Simply Beautiful To Watch

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Idol” season 7 revealed its top 12 contestants who will compete in the finals over the weekend.

From GeraldAbigailJordanItohanBantyDavid OperahZadokFaithProgressDebbyPrecious, the contestants performed their personal favourites and many of the performances got glowing reviews from judges Obi AsikaSimi, and D’banj.

Watch their performances below:

David Operah

David Operah performs Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go“. The single is from Lewis’ 2019 album “Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent.”

***

Abigail

Abigail performs Lady Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” which was released in 2020 from her “Chromatica” album.

***

Faith

Faith is in the driver’s seat of her performance as she dishes the tune to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” from the album “Sour“.

***

Gerald

Gerald tries to give a silky smooth performance of Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” from the album “An Evening With Silk Sonic“.

***

Jordan

Jordan rolls with Adele this Sunday as he performs her smash hit “Rolling in The Deep” from the album “21“.

***

Banty

Banty is loud in her thoughts as she performs Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud“. The single was one of the viral tracks from Ed Sheeran’s second album “X“.

***

Zadok

Another Ed Sheeran single was performed on stage thanks to Zadok, who sang the song “Perfect” from Ed’s 2017 album “Divide“.

***

Debby

Debby keeps it fresh with the hit Naija tune ‘Monalisa’ by Lojay and Sarz from the album LV N ATTN.

***

Itohan

Itohan performs the song “Shallow” by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga which comes from the original soundtrack of the movie “A Star is Born.”

***

Progress

Progress gives it his all on stage with Giveon’s 2020 single “Heartbreak Anniversary” from the EP “Take Time“.

***

Precious

Even though she isn’t a felon, Precious rocks the stage with CKay’s single “Felony” from his EP “Boyfriend“.

***

Joel

Joel takes things easy as he performs Adele’s “Easy On Me” from her album “30“.

